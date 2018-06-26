Deaths in Laois - June 26, 2018

Esther Dunleavy - Ballinakill

The death took place on Sunday, June 24 of Esther Dunleavy (née Barry) of Hall Demense, Mountcharles, Donegal and formerly of Ballinakill. Peacefully at her home. Beloved wife of Christy, cherished mother of Michelle, Tom and Helena, loving grandmother of Clìodhna, Anabel and Aoifa and her daughter-in-law Anne. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers, Liam and Brendan her sister Margaret, her sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Monday until 10pm and Tuesday, from 12 noon until 10pm. Removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles on Wednesday morning for 11am Requiem Mass with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.