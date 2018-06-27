Deaths in Laois - June 27, 2018

Br. Donal Donoghue - Castletown

The death took place on Tuesday, June 26 of Br. Donal Donoghue of De La Salle Brothers, Castletown and late of Loo Bridge, Glenflesk, Co. Kerry.

Predeceased by his parents Dan and Kathy, his sisters Sheila and Norrie, brothers Paddy, Florrie and Mickey (Br. Brendan). Greatly missed by his sister Maura (Sr. Annunciata), brothers Seano and Frank, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and by a host of friends and past pupils and especially his confreres in religon.

Reposing in Miguel House, Castletown, from 11am on Wednesday with Evening Prayer and Rosary at 8pm. Funeral liturgy and Mass on Thursday at 2pm, with burial immediately afterwards in the Monastery Cemetery, Castletown.

