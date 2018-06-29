Deaths in Laois - June 29, 2018

Carmel Dunne - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, June 28 of Carmel Dunne (née Walsh) of The Heath, Portlaoise.

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Oakdale Nursing Home, Portarlington. Loving wife of the late Patrick, dear mother of the late Patrick, loving grandmother of the late Kevin. Deeply regretted by her loving family Mary, Rosie, Pauline, Willie, Carmel, Caroline, Colette and Christy, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Nursing Home friday evening from 6pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10am travelling via her residence arriving at the Church of the Assumption, The Heath for requiem Mass at 11am, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.