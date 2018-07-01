Deaths in Laois - July 1, 2018

Catherine Kearney - Mountmellick and Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, June 29 of Mountmellick and Portlaoise.

Suddenly, after a short illness. Sadly missed by Tommy, sons Paul, Neil and Thomas and daughter Shánnen, brothers Sean and Bernard, sisters, Elizabeth, Caroline and extended family and many friends.



Reposing Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaois, on Tuesday evening from 7pm with recital of the rosary at 9pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise. Cremation will take place at a later date and Catherine's ashes will be then be interred in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery Portlaoise.

Anna-May Dunne - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, June 29 of Anna-May Dunne (née Keenaghan) of Clonkeen, Portlaoise and late of Endrim, Ferbane.

Peacefully at Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. She is predeceased by her parents Pat and Annie Keenaghan (Endrim, Ferbane). Anna-May will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving sister Irene Hade (Togher, Portlaoise), brothers Oliver (Ferbane) and Kevin (Endrim), brother-in-law Seamus, sisters-in-law Patricia and Kathleen, aunt Beenie Mannion, her beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends.



Reposing at her home in Clonkeen on Sunday from 3pm until Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning to St. Mary's Church, Ferbane, Offaly for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.