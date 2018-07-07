Deaths in Laois - July 7, 2018

Martin Lawlor - Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, July 6 of Martin Lawlor of Pond Lane, Mountmellick.

Formerly Laois Poultry. At The Beacon Clinic, surrounded by his loving wife and family. Predeceased by his sister Dolores. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Sandra and Aoife, sons-in-law Denis and Rory, granddaughter Aoibhinn, sisters Margaret and Breda, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Sunday evening from 5.30pm. Recital of the rosary at 7.30pm. Family time on Monday morning. Funeral arriving to St. Jospeh's Church, Mountmellick for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

James Doherty - Rathdowney

The death took place on Friday, July 6 of James (Jim) Doherty of Knockeil, Rathdowney.

Peacefully at his home in the presence of his family. James (Jim) sadly mourned by his loving wife Nancy and his family Karen, Mary-Lou, Nicola, James, Liam and Annemarie, daughters in law, sons in law, his 14 grandchildren, his sister Breda (Smith), his brother Pat, brother in law Peter, sister in law Margaret, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home (Knockeil) on Monday and Tuesday evening from 7pm with rosary at 9pm. Funeral mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in Rathdowney local cemetery.

Marie Fennell - Durrow

The death took place on Friday, July 6 of Marie (Bella) Fennell (née Braddish) of 22 Avondale Drive, Hanover, Carlow and formerly of Durrow.

Peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved wife of the late Mick Fennell and much loved mother of Martin, Pat and the late baby Kathleen. She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, grandson Shane, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, from 3pm on Sunday with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Monday at 9.45am to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.