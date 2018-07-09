Deaths in Laois - July 9, 2018

Jim McCann - Clonaslee

The death took place on Saturday, July 7 of Jim McCann of Clonabeg, Clonaslee.



Suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his wife Margaret, he will be sadly missed by his sorrowing sons Noel and Sean, daughters-in-law Dolores and Bernie, grandchildren Jennifer, Ronan, Jim, Joan, Catriona, and Áine, great-grandchildren, Cadhla, Saoirse, Grace and Freya, nieces, nephews relatives, neighbours and friends.

His remains will repose at the residence of his son Noel and Dolores (Cush, Clonaslee) on Monday from 4pm with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing from 2pm on Tuesday with removal at 7.30pm arriving to St. Manman's Church, Clonaslee at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in St. Manman's Cemetery, Clonaslee.

Fr. Frank MacMorrow - Mountrath

The death took place on Friday, July 6 of Fr Frank MacMorrow CM (Vincentian) of St. Peter’s Phibsborough and Mountrath.

In the gentle care of the staff of St. Francis Hospice Blanchardstown. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sister Bernie Dorr, relatives, friends and his Vincentian Confreres.

Funeral Mass at 10.30am on Tuesday morning in St. Peter’s Phibsborough with burial afterwards in Community Cemetery, St. Vincent’s College Castleknock Dublin 15.

Martin Lawlor - Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, July 6 of Martin Lawlor of Pond Lane, Mountmellick.

Formerly Laois Poultry. At The Beacon Clinic, surrounded by his loving wife and family. Predeceased by his sister Dolores. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Sandra and Aoife, sons-in-law Denis and Rory, granddaughter Aoibhinn, sisters Margaret and Breda, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Sunday evening from 5.30pm. Recital of the rosary at 7.30pm. Family time on Monday morning. Funeral arriving to St. Jospeh's Church, Mountmellick for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

James Doherty - Rathdowney

The death took place on Friday, July 6 of James (Jim) Doherty of Knockeil, Rathdowney.

Peacefully at his home in the presence of his family. James (Jim) sadly mourned by his loving wife Nancy and his family Karen, Mary-Lou, Nicola, James, Liam and Annemarie, daughters in law, sons in law, his 14 grandchildren, his sister Breda (Smith), his brother Pat, brother in law Peter, sister in law Margaret, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home (Knockeil) on Monday and Tuesday evening from 7pm with rosary at 9pm. Funeral mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in Rathdowney local cemetery.

Marie Fennell - Durrow

The death took place on Friday, July 6 of Marie (Bella) Fennell (née Braddish) of 22 Avondale Drive, Hanover, Carlow and formerly of Durrow.

Peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved wife of the late Mick Fennell and much loved mother of Martin, Pat and the late baby Kathleen. She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, grandson Shane, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, from 3pm on Sunday with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Monday at 9.45am to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.