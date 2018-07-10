Deaths in Laois - July 10, 2018

Liam White - Errill

The death took place on Saturday, July 7 of Liam White of Ballymullen and Castlefleming, Errill.



Unexpectedly. Predeceased by his parents, Tony and Statia and his brother Tommy. Deeply regretted by his brothers Sean, Donal, Michael, Jimmy and Paddy and his sisters Kitty, Statia and Maggie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, his uncle Jackie and Anne, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the family home in Castlefleming on Wednesday evening from 4pm with funeral prayers at 7pm followed by removal at 7.30 to The Church Of Our Lady, Queen Of The Universe, Errill. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 2pm followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery, Rathdowney.

Anne Molloy - Walsh Island and Portarlington

The death took place on Sunday, July 8 of Anne Molloy (née Terrett) of Eneghan, Walsh Island and formerly Tierhogar, Portarlington. Unexpectedly at the Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Loving wife of the late Patrick. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Martin, P.J. and John, brothers, Michael, Seamus, Joe and Pat, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Tuesday from 4pm with Removal at 6.15pm arriving Church of the Immaculate Conception, Walsh Island at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Jim McCann - Clonaslee

The death took place on Saturday, July 7 of Jim McCann of Clonabeg, Clonaslee.

Suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his wife Margaret, he will be sadly missed by his sorrowing sons Noel and Sean, daughters-in-law Dolores and Bernie, grandchildren Jennifer, Ronan, Jim, Joan, Catriona, and Áine, great-grandchildren, Cadhla, Saoirse, Grace and Freya, nieces, nephews relatives, neighbours and friends.

His remains will repose at the residence of his son Noel and Dolores (Cush, Clonaslee) on Monday from 4pm with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing from 2pm on Tuesday with removal at 7.30pm arriving to St. Manman's Church, Clonaslee at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in St. Manman's Cemetery, Clonaslee.

Fr. Frank MacMorrow - Mountrath

The death took place on Friday, July 6 of Fr Frank MacMorrow CM (Vincentian) of St. Peter’s Phibsborough and Mountrath.

In the gentle care of the staff of St. Francis Hospice Blanchardstown. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sister Bernie Dorr, relatives, friends and his Vincentian Confreres.

Funeral Mass at 10.30am on Tuesday morning in St. Peter’s Phibsborough with burial afterwards in Community Cemetery, St. Vincent’s College Castleknock Dublin 15.

James Doherty - Rathdowney

The death took place on Friday, July 6 of James (Jim) Doherty of Knockeil, Rathdowney.

Peacefully at his home in the presence of his family. James (Jim) sadly mourned by his loving wife Nancy and his family Karen, Mary-Lou, Nicola, James, Liam and Annemarie, daughters in law, sons in law, his 14 grandchildren, his sister Breda (Smith), his brother Pat, brother in law Peter, sister in law Margaret, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home (Knockeil) on Monday and Tuesday evening from 7pm with rosary at 9pm. Funeral mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in Rathdowney local cemetery.



