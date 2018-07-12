Deaths in Laois - July 12, 2018

Eileen Flood - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, July 10 of Eileen (Irene) Flood (née Sheehy) of 20 Silverbrook, Mountmellick and formerly of Kilnamanagh, Tallaght.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Maurice, daughters Adrienne and Sharon, sons Michael and David, thirteen grandchildren and great grandchild, her brother Tommy and sister Kay, brother-in-law David, sister-in-law Phil, daughters-in-law Caroline and Suzanne, sons-in-law Lar and Brian, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours.

Reposing in her home on Thursday from 6pm, Recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Funeral arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick on Friday. Family time on Friday morning.



Liam White - Errill

The death took place on Saturday, July 7 of Liam White of Ballymullen and Castlefleming, Errill.

Unexpectedly. Predeceased by his parents, Tony and Statia and his brother Tommy. Deeply regretted by his brothers Sean, Donal, Michael, Jimmy and Paddy and his sisters Kitty, Statia and Maggie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, his uncle Jackie and Anne, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the family home in Castlefleming on Wednesday evening from 4pm with funeral prayers at 7pm followed by removal at 7.30 to The Church Of Our Lady, Queen Of The Universe, Errill. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 2pm followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery, Rathdowney.