Deaths in Laois - July 13, 2018

Alice Drennan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, July 12 of Alice Drennan (née Bergin) of Bridge St., Portlaoise and late of Maynooth and Ballybrack, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Bill (William), Shanahoe. Dearly loved mother to John and cherished grandmother to Timothy and Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter-in-law Ciara, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise on Friday evening from 7pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to SS Peter and Paul’s Church to arrive for 10am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Napolitano Marcello - Timahoe

The death took place on Wednesday, July 11 of Napolitano Marcello of Aghoney, Timahoe.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving wife Katherine and daughter Anna-Maria. At St. James' Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving family, step daughter Julie-Marie Beer, sister Cinzia, his friends in the Society of Creative Anachronism, his Randonneur colleagues, his many relatives and acquaintances.

Cremation will take place privately.

Eileen Flood - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, July 10 of Eileen (Irene) Flood (née Sheehy) of 20 Silverbrook, Mountmellick and formerly of Kilnamanagh, Tallaght.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Maurice, daughters Adrienne and Sharon, sons Michael and David, thirteen grandchildren and great grandchild, her brother Tommy and sister Kay, brother-in-law David, sister-in-law Phil, daughters-in-law Caroline and Suzanne, sons-in-law Lar and Brian, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours.

Reposing in her home on Thursday from 6pm, Recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Funeral arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick on Friday. Family time on Friday morning.