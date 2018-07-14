Deaths in Laois - July 14, 2018

Kitty Sherman - Johnstown

The death took place on Friday, July 13 of Kitty Sherman of Moneynamuck, Johnstown.

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of The Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick. Kitty, predeceased by her husband Bertie. Deeply regretted by her sister-in-law Kitty, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney, on Saturday evening with rosary at 9pm. Funeral prayers on Sunday evening at 7pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to the Church of The Immaculate Conception Galmoy. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



Robert Samblin - Rathdowney

The death took place on Wednesday, July 11 of Robert Samblin of Clarney Hall, Rathdowney and South Circular Road, Dublin, Ballyfermot.

Unexpectedly. Beloved son of Tanya and Anthony and brother of Bryan, James, Lauren and Aoife, sadly mourned by his family, his grandmothers Ellen and Eithne, his aunts and uncles, his nephew Sean, his beloved Audinga, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing at his parents' home at Clarney Hall, Rathdowney on Sunday evening from 5pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday in The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney at 11am followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin arriving at 2pm.

Alice Drennan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, July 12 of Alice Drennan (née Bergin) of Bridge St., Portlaoise and late of Maynooth and Ballybrack, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Bill (William), Shanahoe. Dearly loved mother to John and cherished grandmother to Timothy and Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter-in-law Ciara, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise on Friday evening from 7pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to SS Peter and Paul’s Church to arrive for 10am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.