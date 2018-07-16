Deaths in Laois - July 16, 2018

William Keane - Stradbally

The death took place on Saturday, July 14 of William Keane of Corrigeen, Stradbally.



Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. William (Willie), in his 85th year. Deeply regretted by his loving family, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and many friends.

Reposing at his residence from 4pm on Sunday evening with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning to arrive at the Church of the Assumption, the Heath for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

John Humphreys - Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, July 13 of John William (Jack) Humphreys of Emmett Street, Mountmellick.



In the care of the staff of Oak Dale Nursing Home, Portarlington. Very sadly missed by his devoted wife Frances, daughter Sandra, son in law George, grandchildren Austin, Graham and Lorna, brother Wilfred and family in California, neices, nephews and friends.

Funeral Service at 12 noon on Monday at St. Paul's Church, Mountmellick and interment afterwards.