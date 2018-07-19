Deaths in Laois - July 19, 2018

Darren John Gordon - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Saturday, July 14 of Darren John Gordon of Abbeyleix and formerly of Luton, England.

Suddenly at Portlaoise Hospital. Beloved husband of Karen much loved father to Daniel, Hayley and Jamie, son of George and the late Vera, deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, brother Kevin, sisters Elizabeth and Gillian, father-in-law James, mother-in-law Lillian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Darren will repose at his parent's home at Thornberry, Abbeyleix on Thursday evening from 5pm with Rosary prayers at 9pm. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix arriving for 11.30am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Abbeyleix.

Darren's family have asked anyone attending his Funeral to wear bright colored clothing in celebration of his life.

Frances Carroll - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, July 17 of Frances Carroll (née Kearney) of St Brigids Place, Portlaoise.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the tender care of Ballard Lodge Nursing Home. Frances, beloved wife of the late Tom. Dearly loved mother to Maria, Dermot, Fiona, Aidan, Fergal and Christine. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brother in law, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 6pm with rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place at 10am on Thursday morning in SS Peter and Paul’s Church. Interment wlll follow afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.



John O'Connor - Dublin and Ballybrittas

The death took place on Monday, July 16 of John (JOC) O'Connor of Finglas and Hartstown, Dublin and Ballybrittas.

Peacefully at his residence, after a long illness bravely borne.

Father of Patrick, Niamh and Roísin, son of Bridget and the late Larry O’Connor. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his children, mother, partner Anna, Martina, sisters Laura, Carol, Bernadette and Gemma, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends

Reposing in the children’s home in Hartstown on Wednesday evening from 4pm until 8pm. Removal Thursday morning to the Church of St Ciarán, Hartstown Road, arriving for 11am Requiem Mass. Funeral thereafter to Dardistown Crematorium.

Daniel Lambe - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Monday, July 2 of Daniel (Dan) Lambe of Chester, Cheshire and Wembley, London and formerly of Elmfield, Borris in Ossory.

Peacefully at The Countess of Chester Hospital, Cheshire. Predeceased by his brothers Andy and Maurice. Deeply regretted by his cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Margaret Comerford - Stradbally

The death took place on Tuesday, July 17 of Margaret (Maggie) Comerford (née Buggy) of Timogue, Stradbally.

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally surrounded by her loving and devoted family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Jack. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family, daughters Mary (Greene) Theresa (Shorthall) and Martina, sons, Michael, John, and Pat, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Margaret will repose at her daughter's residence, Theresa and Andy Shorthall. Aughamaddock, Stradbally from 4pm this Wednesday, with recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at approximately 10.20am (via Timogue) to arrive at The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally for 11am Funeral Mass. Interment to follow in Oakvale Cemetery.





