Deaths in Laois - September 15, 2018

Peg Ward - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Saturday, September 15 of Peg Ward (née Dooley) of Clononeen, Borris-in-Ossory.



Peacefully) in the care of the Matron and staff at St. Vincent's Hospital Mountmellick. Predeceased by her husband Johnny. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons John and Michael, daughter Mary, sister Bridie, (Lalor), brother Joseph, daughters in law, son in law, grandchildren, sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home this Sunday afternoon from 4pm with rosary in the house at 8pm. Removal this Monday morning at 10.30am to St. Canice's Church Borris-in-Ossory for Funeral Mass at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in Derrinsallagh cemetery, Borris in Ossory.

Denis Gleeson - Camross

The death took place on Thursday, September 13 of Denis (Dinny) Gleeson of Camross, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, in the care of the Matron and Staff of St. Paul's Ward, St. Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick. Predeceased by his brother Matt and sister Eileen. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers P.J. and Gerry, sisters Kay, Mona, Madge and Sheila. brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at St. Vincent's Hospital Chapel on Saturday evening from 4pm until 6pm. Removal following Rosary to his home in Camross, where he will repose from 8pm, with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Sunday morning at 10.30am to St. Fergal's Church Camross for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Sheila Quirke - Pike-of-Rushall

The death took place on Saturday, September 13 of Sheila Quirke (née Phelan) of Hunting Hill, Castletownroche, Cork, and late of Pike of Rushall, and Gaybrook, Mullingar.



Peacefully in the care of Bríd and staff of Craddock House, Nursing Home Naas. Beloved wife of the late Ned and dear mother of Walter, Tom, Catherine, Mary and the late Richard. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law Dermot and Kevin, daughters-in-law Margaret, Siobhan and Regina, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reception into St. Craebhnait's Church, Annakisha on Saturday at 2.30pm followed by Requiem Mass at 3pm. Funeral afterwards to Shanballymore Cemetery.

Michael Kelly - The Heath

The death took place on Thursday, September 13 of Michael Kelly of Old Post Office, The Heath.

Beloved husband of Josie and much loved father of Mary, Michael, Therese, Tadgh and Angela. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Friday from 3pm with rosary recital on Friday evening at 9pm. Removal to the Church of the Assumption the Heath on Saturday for 10am requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Loretta Kenny - Mayo and Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, September 13 of Loretta Kenny (née Dowling) of Garryduff Court, Castlebar and Riverdale Court and Windsor Castlebar and formerly of Mountmellick.

Unexpectedly at Galway University Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late John and loving mother of Helen, Sean, Michael, Catherine, Denis, Loretta, Anthony, Margaret, Geraldine, Paraic, Marian and Jarlath. Sister of Leo Dowling and the late May, John, Joe, Kathleen and Mikey.

She will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, brother, sister-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, grand nephews , grandneices, relatives and her many friends.

Loretta will repose at the Kilcoyne Funeral Home, Thomas Street, Castlebar on Friday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to the Church of the Holy Rosary arriving at 7.30pm. Mass on Saturday morning at 11am with the funeral proceeding to the New Cemetery, Castlebar.











