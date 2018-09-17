Deaths in Laois - September 17, 2018

Peg Ward - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Saturday, September 15 of Peg Ward (née Dooley) of Clononeen, Borris-in-Ossory.

Peacefully) in the care of the Matron and staff at St. Vincent's Hospital Mountmellick. Predeceased by her husband Johnny. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons John and Michael, daughter Mary, sister Bridie, (Lalor), brother Joseph, daughters in law, son in law, grandchildren, sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home this Sunday afternoon from 4pm with rosary in the house at 8pm. Removal this Monday morning at 10.30am to St. Canice's Church Borris-in-Ossory for Funeral Mass at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in Derrinsallagh cemetery, Borris in Ossory.