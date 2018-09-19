Deaths in Laois - September 19, 2018

Sandra Rowan - Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, September 17 of Sandra Rowan (née Finnegan) of Doolagh, Portarlington.



Suddenly at her residence. Sadly missed by her loving husband Peter, daughter Rebecca, son Adam, sister Valerie and her partner Barry, niece and goddaughter Lauren, father and mother-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday from 5pm with Rosary on Wednesday and Thursday at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 11.20am travelling via Bracklone Street arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12. 30pm. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

Ellen Black - Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, September 17 of Ellen (Elsie) Black (née Doolan) of Ballygall, Dublin and formerly of Lowertown, Blueball, Offaly and Portarlington.

Peacefully at Beneavin Care Home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Paddy and devoted mother of Chris, Ellen, Joe, Phil, Martha, Gerard and the late Padraig. Elsie will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters-in-law Mary, Deirdre, Maria and Ella, son-in-law Gerry, sister Mary Keegan, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday between 5pm and 8pm. Removal on Thursday evening to Our Mother Of Divine Grace Church, Ballygall, arriving for 5.30pm Reception Prayers. Funeral on Friday morning after 10am Requiem Mass to Saint Michael’s Cemetery, Portarlington, arriving for burial at 1pm.