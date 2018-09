Cynthia Dickinson - Mountmellic

The death took place on Thursday, September 20 of Cynthia (June) Dickinson of Mountmellick.



Peacefully at home in Mountmellick, aged 93. Sadly missed by sisters Hazel and Lila, brother Robin, brother-in-law Roy, sister-in-law Hazel, nieces Sally and Julie, nephew Andrew, and families.

Funeral will be held in St. Paul’s Church, Mountmellick at 2pm on Saturday, followed by burial at Coolbanagher.