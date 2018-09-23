Deaths in Laois - September 23, 2018

Tommy Rowe - Stradbally

The death took place on Saturday, September 22 of Tommy Rowe of 4 The Mill Chapel Lane, Stradbally.

Peacefully at St James's Hospital Dublin. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Johnny, sisters Vera (Moran) and Ann (Timpson), brothers-in-law Willie and Noel, sister-in-law Rose, nephew Terry, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Sunday from 3pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Monday arriving Church of the Sacret Heart Stadbally for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Moyanna Cemetery.

Mary Hyland - Clough

The death took place on Friday, September 21 of Mary Hyland (née Rafter)of Clough, Ballacolla.

Peacefully at Ballard Lodge Nursing Home, Portlaoise. Mary in her 94th year, predeceased by her husband John. Deeply regretted by her family Joe, Margaret, Anne, Canice and Sean, daughters in law, sons in law, her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her brothers Vincent and Joe, brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her son Canice's home (Clough) on Saturday evening from 6pm with rosary at 9pm. Funeral prayers on Sunday evening at 7pm followed by removal to St. Canice's Church Clough arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon followed by burial in Clough cemetery.

William Percy - Errill

The death took place on Friday, September 21 of William (Billy) Percy of Kyleahaw, Errill.

Peacefully, at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. William (Billy), survived by his brother Robert and his sisters Joan and Eileen. Sadly mourned by his wife Rachel and his family Paul, George, Richard, Hilary and Elaine, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Saturday evening from 4pm with funeral prayers at 9pm. Funeral service on Sunday at 2pm in Rathsaran Church, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.

Margaret Cleary- Errill

The death took place on Friday, September 21 of Margaret (Peg) Cleary of Garryduff, Errill.

Peacefully at Patterson's nursing home, Roscrea. Margaret (Peg) sadly mourned by her sisters Mary, Liz and Bridie, brothers Paddy and Seamus, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney on Saturday evening from 5pm with rosary at 7pm. Funeral mass on Monday in Killasmeestia Church at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Mulhare - Stradbally

The death took place on Friday, September 21 of Michael Mulhare of 16 Brockley Park, Stradbally.

Peacefully, at The Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, surrounded by his devoted wife and family. Beloved son of the late Micheal and Kathleen Mulhare, Main St, Stradbally. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his loving wife Deirdre, daughters, Niamh, Aoife, Colette and Michaela, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sons-in-law, his adored grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at his home from 7pm on Saturday evening with recital of The Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Sunday evening to The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally, for 7.30pm funeral prayers. Requiem Mass on Monday at 2pm, followed by interment in Oakvale Cemetery, Stradbally.