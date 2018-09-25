Deaths in Laois - September 25, 2018

Bedelia Kilbride - Stradbally

The death took place on Monday, September 24 of Bedelia Kilbride (née Gorman) of Tomaclavin, Stradbally.



Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff and management of Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally.

Wife of the late Jim. Deeply regretted by her sons James and Joe, daughters Mary and Deirdre, brothers P.J. and Seán, sons-in-law Liam and Paul, daughter-in-law Olive, sister-in-law, grand-children, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 2pm on Tuesday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal at 7.15pm on Wednesday evening to arrive at The Church of the Holy Rosary, Luggacurren for 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Jimmy Lalor - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, September 22 of Jimmy Lalor of Rossleighan, Portlaoise.

Peacefully, surrounded by his family, in the care of the staff of St Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick. Jimmy, beloved husband of Bernie and dearly loved dad to Carmel and Aileen. Loving grandfather to Ciara, Jamie, Liam and Sarah. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Tom, Joe, Eamonn and Donie, sisters Claire and Margaret. Son in law Eamonn Houlihan. Brothers- in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home from 6.30pm on Monday, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 10am requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.



