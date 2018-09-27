Deaths in Laois - September 27, 2018

Malachy Byrne - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, September 26 of Malachy Byrne of New Road, Portlaoise and Fenter, Killeigh. Peacefully at the Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

Malachy will be sadly missed by his loving family Colm, Sinead, Fiona, Malachy jnr and Brian, their mother Jill, his loving partner Colette, son-in-law Kieran, daughter-in-law Anita, grandchildren Emma, Ciara, Conor, Orla, Dylan, Katie and Cillian, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the home of his daughter Sinead in Fenter, Killeigh, on Friday from 5pm until Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Patrick's Church, Killeigh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.30am. Burial after Mass in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise at 1pm.

John Dunne - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, September 25 of John Dunne of Upper Forest, Mountmellick.

Peacefully at The Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Retired Garda Sergeant. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Frances and Family.

Reposing at Moloneys Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Thursday from 6pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. Reposing Friday morning from 10am with Removal at 10.45am to St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick arriving for 11am Mass. Burial after in St Joseph's Cemetery, Mountmellick.

Shin Donnelly - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Tuesday, September 25 of Shin (Jane) Donnelly (née O'Connor) of Fisherstown Bridge, Ballybrittas.

Peacefully surrounded by her family at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Loving wife of the late Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving family Mark, Michael, Dermot, Breda, Eamonn, Lucy and Lorraine, brother Rich, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday from 2pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 11.30am arriving The Sacret Heart Church Rath for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St John's Cemetery Killenard.

Bedelia Kilbride - Stradbally

The death took place on Monday, September 24 of Bedelia Kilbride (née Gorman) of Tomaclavin, Stradbally. Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff and management of Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally.

Wife of the late Jim. Deeply regretted by her sons James and Joe, daughters Mary and Deirdre, brothers P.J. and Seán, sons-in-law Liam and Paul, daughter-in-law Olive, sister-in-law, grand-children, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 2pm on Tuesday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal at 7.15pm on Wednesday evening to arrive at The Church of the Holy Rosary, Luggacurren for 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery.







