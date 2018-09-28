Deaths in Laois - September 28, 2018

Loretta Dunne - Ballyfin

The death took place on Thursday, September 27 of Loretta Dunne (née Conroy) of Clonurk, Ballyfin, and formerly of Derrycloney, Mountmellick.

Peacefully surrounded by her family and in the care of the staff in Oakdale Nursing Home. Wife of the late Dan. Deeply regretted by her son John Joe, her daughters Maura, Ann and Geraldine, her brother David, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, sister-in-law, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in the home of her daughter Geraldine at Clonurk Ballyfin on Friday evening from 5pm. Recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday 29th of September at 11am in St Fintan's Church, Ballyfin followed by burial in St Fintan's Cemetery.

Joe Duffy - Portarlington

The death took place on Thursday, September 27 of Joe Duffy of Ballycullane, Portarlington.



Unexpectedly at his residence. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Celia, daughter Margaret, sons Joseph and John, sister Maura, son-in-law Seamus, daughter-in-law Anita, grandchildren Faith, Jack and Marc, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mahers Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Friday from 7pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 10.20am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.



Malachy Byrne - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, September 26 of Malachy Byrne of New Road, Portlaoise and Fenter, Killeigh. Peacefully at the Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

Malachy will be sadly missed by his loving family Colm, Sinead, Fiona, Malachy jnr and Brian, their mother Jill, his loving partner Colette, son-in-law Kieran, daughter-in-law Anita, grandchildren Emma, Ciara, Conor, Orla, Dylan, Katie and Cillian, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the home of his daughter Sinead in Fenter, Killeigh, on Friday from 5pm until Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Patrick's Church, Killeigh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.30am. Burial after Mass in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise at 1pm.

John Dunne - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, September 25 of John Dunne of Upper Forest, Mountmellick.

Peacefully at The Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Retired Garda Sergeant. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Frances and Family.

Reposing at Moloneys Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Thursday from 6pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. Reposing Friday morning from 10am with Removal at 10.45am to St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick arriving for 11am Mass. Burial after in St Joseph's Cemetery, Mountmellick.