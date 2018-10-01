Deaths in Laois - October 1, 2018

Anton Heffernan - Mountrath

The death took place on Sunday, September 30 of Anton (Anto) Heffernan of Hillcrest, Ringstown, Mountrath.



Deeply regretted by his loving parents Anthony and Dolores, brothers, sisters, extended family and his many friends.

Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.

Patrick Ryan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, September 28 of Patrick Ryan of Ridge Road, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, after a short illness, at Naas Regional Hospital. Paddy. Beloved husband of the late Eileen and father to Benny, Thomas, James, John-Joe, Patricia and Derek. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother-in-law John Buggy and his wife Maura, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home from 6.30pm on Sunday evening with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's church for 10am Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery.

Maura Gillman - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Friday, September 28 of Maura Gillman (née Power) of "Duhallow", Cooperhill, Ballickmoyler.

Peacefully in the care of Signature Care, Killerig. Retired teacher, Presentation College. Treasured wife of Paddy and much loved mother of Marie, Dick and Michael. Predeceased by her sisters Pheny and Delma and granddaughter Kate. Sadly missed by her husband, daughter, sons, son-in-law William, daughters-in-law Stephanie and Marie, grandchildren Elaine, Eimear, Stephen, Patrick, Jack, David, Conor and Sarah, great-grandchildren Sam and Isabelle, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 4pm on Saturday concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1pm in St. Clare's Church, Graiguecullen. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery. House private on Sunday morning.

Ethna McEvoy - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, September 28 of Ethna McEvoy of 45 Dr Murphy`s Place, Portlaoise.

Peacefully at The Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, surrounded by her loving family.

Reposing on Saturday from 4pm in The Chapel of Rest at The Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Removal at 5pm to St. Peter & Paul's Church, Portlaoise ariving for 5.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.











