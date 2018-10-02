Deaths in Laois - October 2, 2018

Anton Heffernan - Mountrath

The death took place on Sunday, September 30 of Anton (Anto) Heffernan of Hillcrest, Ringstown, Mountrath.

Deeply regretted by his parents Anthony and Dolores, brothers Paul and Kevin, sisters Lizzie, Lourda and Yvonne, nieces, and nephews Tara, Mia, Ben and Tom, uncles, aunts and grandaunt Josie, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives and his many friends.

Anton's Funeral will arrive for 11am Requiem Mass in St Fintan's Church, Mountrath, on Wednesday. Removal afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium, arriving for 1.30pm.