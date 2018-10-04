Deaths in Laois - October 4, 2018

Michael Langford - Emo

The death took place on Wednesday, October 3 of Michael Langford of

Emo and formerly Santry, Dublin and Cappoquin, Co. Waterford.

Peacefully at The Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by his wife May. Deeply regretted by his family relatives and friends.

Michael will repose in the home of his nephew John and Margaret Carn from 3pm on Thursday. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. Removal Friday morning at 11.20am to St. Paul's Church, Emo arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial after in The New Cemetery.

The complete obituary notice will be published on Thursday afternoon.





