Deaths in Laois - October 5, 2018

John Lawler - Ballylinan

The death took place on Wednesday, October 3 of John Lawler of Main St., Ballylinan.



Husband of the Late Betty. Deeply regretted by his loving family and friends. Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 8pm on Thursday with Rosary at 9pm. Removal at 6pm on Friday evening, to arrive at St. Anne's Church, Ballylinan for 6.30pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Saturday morning followed by burial in Ballylinan Cemetery.



Michael Langford - Emo

The death took place on Wednesday, October 3 of Michael Langford of

Emo and formerly Santry, Dublin and Cappoquin, Co. Waterford.

Peacefully at The Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by his wife May. Deeply regretted by his family relatives and friends.

Michael will repose in the home of his nephew John and Margaret Carn from 3pm on Thursday. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. Removal Friday morning at 11.20am to St. Paul's Church, Emo arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial after in The New Cemetery.