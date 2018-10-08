Deaths in Laois - October 8, 2018

Patrick Murphy - Durrow

The death took place on Sunday, October 7 of Patrick (Paugie) Murphy of Hillview, Cork Road, Durrow.



Peacefully at Naas General Hospital. Beloved husband of Margaret. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons Clive, Brendan and Padraig, brother, sister, daughters in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Phelan's Funeral Home, Durrow from 4pm to 8pm on Monday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal from his residence on Tuesday morning to Holy Trinity Church, Durrow for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Bernadette Kelly - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, October 5 of Bernadette Kelly (née Mortimer) of Parkside, Portlaoise and late of Capoley.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Bernadette, dearly loved mum to Joan and Thelma and mother of the late infant Paul. Deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Oliver, son-in-law Barry, grandchildren Charlie, Dylan, and Conor, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home on Sunday from 6.30pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning to SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 10am Requiem Mass.

Myra Wardrop - Rosenallis

The death took place on Thursday, October 4 of Myra Wardrop (née Goodwin) of Terenure, Dublin and formerly of Rosenallis. Proprietor of Misty’s Hair Salon. Peacefully, whilst surrounded by her family in the tender care of the staff in St. James' Hospital.

Myra, beloved wife of Keith and loving mother to Bruce and Jane. Sadly missed by her loving husband, children, adored grandchildren, Cameron, Daniel, Andrew and Brody, daughter-in-law Niamh, son-in-law Damian, brothers Archie and David, sister Ethel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and all the girls passed and present from Misty’s Hair Salon.

Funeral Service at 11am on Monday morning in Holy Trinity Church Rathmines, followed by burial in Mount Venus Cemetery, Rockbrook, Rathfarnham.