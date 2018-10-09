Deaths in Laois - October 9, 2018

Paddy Monagher - Cloneygowan and Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, October 8 of Paddy Monagher of Sranure, Cloneygowan and formerly Main Street Portarlington. Peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving wife and family.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marian, sons Darren and David, daughters Lorraine and Susan, brother Willie, sisters Mary and Kathleen, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 6pm with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing all day Wednesday with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Thursday arriving St Mary's Church Raheen for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Patrick Murphy - Durrow

The death took place on Sunday, October 7 of Patrick (Paugie) Murphy of Hillview, Cork Road, Durrow.

Peacefully at Naas General Hospital. Beloved husband of Margaret. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons Clive, Brendan and Padraig, brother, sister, daughters in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Phelan's Funeral Home, Durrow from 4pm to 8pm on Monday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal from his residence on Tuesday morning to Holy Trinity Church, Durrow for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.