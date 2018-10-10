Deaths in Laois - October 10, 2018

Gillian A. Cahill-Burke - Dublin and Laois

The death took place on Monday, October 8 of Gillian A. Cahill-Burke of Estate Avenue, Ballsbridge, Dublin and Laois



At San Remo Nursing Home, Bray. Deeply regretted by her husband Gerry, brother Jim, sister Maura (O'Donnell) family and friends.

Funeral Mass will take place in The Holy Redeemer Church, Bray, Co. Wicklow at 10am on Thursday followed by cremation at 12 noon in Newlands Cross, Crematorium.

Billy Kirby - Cullohill

The death took place on Tuesday, October 9 of Billy Kirby of Gurteen, Cullohill.

Peacefully at St.Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny following a period of residence in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget. Beloved husband of Betty. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughter Anna, sons John, Pat and Noel, brother Mick, daughters-in-law Dolores, Mary and Christine, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren Jim, Dan, Lisa, Aoife, Liam, Catherine, Sinead, Ben, Conor and Pauric, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 2pm on Wednesday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal to St. Tighearnach’s Church, Cullohill on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Paddy Monagher - Cloneygowan and Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, October 8 of Paddy Monagher of Sranure, Cloneygowan and formerly Main Street Portarlington. Peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving wife and family.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marian, sons Darren and David, daughters Lorraine and Susan, brother Willie, sisters Mary and Kathleen, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 6pm with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing all day Wednesday with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Thursday arriving St Mary's Church Raheen for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.





