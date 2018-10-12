Deaths in Laois - October 12, 2018

Maura Fennell - Stradbally

The death took place on Wednesday, October 10 of Maura Fennell of 'Aisling', The Elms, Stradbally.



Peacefully in the care of Kilminchy Nursing Home, Portlaoise surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her brother, Billy, her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Presentation Chapel, Stradbally on Friday from 4pm. Removal on Friday evening to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Stradbally for 7.30pm prayers. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10am followed by Interment in Oakvale Cemetery, Stradbally.

Hannah Molloy - Wolfhill

The death took place on Wednesday, October 10 of Hannah (Siobhan) Molloy (née McDonald) of Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Wolf Hill.

Peacefully, in the care of the staff at The Mater Hospital. Beloved wife of PJ (Paddy). Sadly missed by her loving husband, sisters Bridie, Lil and Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Cunninghams Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Lucan on ­­­­­Friday from 4.30pm followed by her removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery.

Irish Conlan - Portarlington

The death took place on Wednesday, October 10 of Iris Conlan (née Swayne) of 23 Station Court, Portarlington and formerly Oghill Monasterevin.

Peacefully at her residence. Sadly missed by her husband Noel, family Josephine, Beverley, Noel, Sean, Kat, Bernadette, Dominic, Liam and Patricia, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday from 2pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 9.45am travelling via Oghill arriving SS Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Evins Cemetery, Monasterevin.



