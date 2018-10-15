Deaths in Laois - October 15, 2018

Nuala Reynolds - Mountrath

The death took place on Sunday, October 14 of Nuala Reynolds (née Ward) of Patrick Street, Mountrath.



Peacefully, surrounded by Siobhan and Diarmuid. Beloved grandmother of Patrick and Kate. Deeply regretted by her daughter Siobhan, son-in-law Diarmuid, grandchildren, sisters Ann (Carey), Clodagh (Moran) and Lucy (Conroy), brother Con, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law neices, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at the home of her daughter Siobhan, Cairn, Emo from 5pm on Monday. Recital of The Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St.Fintan's Church, Mountrath, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Fintan's Cemetery.

Tom McEvoy - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, October 13 of Tom McEvoy of St Brigid`s Place, Portlaoise.



Peacefully surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of the late Alice. Dearly loved father to Marie, Sandra, Tommy , Michael, and Patrick and Keith. Deeply regretted by his loving family, Brother Alo. Sister Betty, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 6.30pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning to arrive at SS Peter and Paul’s church for 10am requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s cemetery, Portlaoise.

Joan Long - Durrow

The death took place on Saturday, October 13 of Joan Long (née Mahony) of 'Degorth', Westfields, North Circular Road, Limerick and late of Durrow.

Peacefully, at Corbally House Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Tom. Dearest mother of Lelia, Brendan, Miriam, Brian and Emmett, adored grandmother of Daragh, Sinead, Maedbh, Daniel, Emer and Eva and loving sister of Larry, Martin, Maura and the late Jim. Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Marian and Bernadette, Erica, sons-in-law Jeff and Steven, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11 am. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

Cecilia Wiley - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, October 12 of Cecilia Wiley (née Kehoe) of Drumcondra, Dublin and formerly of Portlaoise.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Very sadly missed by her children, grandchildren her sister Eilis, nieces, nephews and relatives.

A service will be held in Glasnevin Crematorium on Monday at 2.30pm.

Donald Martin - Dublin and Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, October 11 of Donald (Donie) Martin of Tallaght, Dublin and late of Portlaoise.

Peacefully, surrounded by his family at Tallaght Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Ann, loving dad of Fiona, Katie and Pauline and loving grandad of Lauren, Seán, Oisín, Matty and Anthony. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother Tommy, sister Pauline, sons-in-law, extended family and friends.

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, The Square, Tallaght on Sunday from 12noon to 3pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 10am in St. Mark's Church, Springfield followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Castletown, Co. Wexford.