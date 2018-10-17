Deaths on Laois - October 17, 2018

Margaret Casey - Clonaslee

The death took place on Tuesday, October 16 of Margaret (Peg) Casey (née Redmond) of Ballydaly, Ferbane and Clonaslee.



Unexpectedly, at her home. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her husband John (Jack) Casey, Brouughla, Clonaslee, her sisters Mary Kelly (Ballylin) and Bernadette Connolly (Cloghan), mother-in-law Marie Casey, brothers-in-law J.P. Kelly, Oliver Connolly, Bredan and Eamon Casey, sister-in-law Ann Curtin, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives and many friends.

Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.

Martina Behan - Mountrath

The death took place on Tuesday, October 16 of Martina Behan (née Brophy) of Rushall, Mountrath.

Peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family and friends. Deeply regretted by her husband Billy, daughters Amy and Rachel, sons Daryl and Josh, sisters Anne and Mary, brother Billy, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown, Mountrath this Thursday evening from 6pm with rosary in the funeral home at 9pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath for Funeral Mass at 11am, with burial immediately afterwards in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Nuala Reynolds - Mountrath

The death took place on Sunday, October 14 of Nuala Reynolds (née Ward) of Patrick Street, Mountrath.

Peacefully, surrounded by Siobhan and Diarmuid. Beloved grandmother of Patrick and Kate. Deeply regretted by her daughter Siobhan, son-in-law Diarmuid, grandchildren, sisters Ann (Carey), Clodagh (Moran) and Lucy (Conroy), brother Con, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law neices, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at the home of her daughter Siobhan, Cairn, Emo from 5pm on Monday. Recital of The Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St.Fintan's Church, Mountrath, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Fintan's Cemetery.

Joan Long - Durrow

The death took place on Saturday, October 13 of Joan Long (née Mahony) of 'Degorth', Westfields, North Circular Road, Limerick and late of Durrow.

Peacefully, at Corbally House Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Tom. Dearest mother of Lelia, Brendan, Miriam, Brian and Emmett, adored grandmother of Daragh, Sinead, Maedbh, Daniel, Emer and Eva and loving sister of Larry, Martin, Maura and the late Jim. Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Marian and Bernadette, Erica, sons-in-law Jeff and Steven, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11 am. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.