Deaths in Laois - October 18, 2018

Margaret Casey - Clonaslee

The death took place on Tuesday, October 16 of Margaret (Peg) Casey (née Redmond) of Ballydaly, Ferbane and Clonaslee.

Unexpectedly, at her home. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her husband John (Jack) Casey, Brouughla, Clonaslee, her sisters Mary Kelly (Ballylin) and Bernadette Connolly (Cloghan), mother-in-law Marie Casey, brothers-in-law J.P. Kelly, Oliver Connolly, Bredan and Eamon Casey, sister-in-law Ann Curtin, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at her home in Ballydaly on Thursday from 2pm until removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Ferbane arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Interment afterwards in St. Manman's Cemetery, Clonaslee.

Piotr Dzierzawska - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, October 8 of Piotr Dzierawska of 17 Laurel Drive, Portlaoise.



Cremation has taken place. He is deeply mourned by his loving wife Jolanta, neighbours and many friends.

Memorial service will take place in Keegan's Funeral Home on Sunday, 21st October, at 3pm.

Martina Behan - Mountrath

The death took place on Tuesday, October 16 of Martina Behan (née Brophy) of Rushall, Mountrath.

Peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family and friends. Deeply regretted by her husband Billy, daughters Amy and Rachel, sons Daryl and Josh, sisters Anne and Mary, brother Billy, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown, Mountrath this Thursday evening from 6pm with rosary in the funeral home at 9pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath for Funeral Mass at 11am, with burial immediately afterwards in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.