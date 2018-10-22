Deaths in Laois - October 22, 2018

Tom Peters - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, October 20 of Tom Peters of Stradbally rd., Portlaoise and Dunnamaggin, Kilkenny



Ex Detective Garda. Beloved husband of Betty and loving father to Elma, and Breidette (O’Donnell), and the late Dick. Surrounded by his loving family after a short illness. Cherished grandfather to Ellen, Eva, and Luke. Deeply regretted by his loving family, son-in-law Paul, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing privately. Funeral will arrive at Ss Peter and Paul’s Church, Portlaoise at 5pm on Sunday evening. Requiem Mass at 11am on Monday followed by interment in Ss Peter and Paul’s Cemetery.

Margaret Plunkett - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, October 20 of Margaret Plunkett (née O'Brien) of Westlands, Portlaoise and late of Coppenagh, Thomatown, Co. Kilkenny.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Margaret (Peg), beloved wife of the late Jim, and dearly loved mother to George, Seamus and Oliver. Cherished grandmother to Denise, George, Karen, Reuben and Polly. Great-grandmother to George, Sadie, and Senan. Deepy regretted by her daughters-in-law Elizabeth, Denise, and Catriona, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise on Sunday from 7pm, with rosary at 9pm. Removal on Monday to Ss Peter and Paul’s Church to arrive for 1pm mass. Interment will follow in Ss Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.



Winnifred Baker - Mountrath

The death took place on Friday, October 19 of Winnifred (Una) Baker of Stillbrook, Mountrath.



Peacefully at The Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Beloved daughter of the late Patrick and Mary. Predeceased by her siblings Tess, May O Brien, Peg O Neill, Lil Fitzpatrick, Michael, John and Tom. Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, grandneices, grandnephews, great-grandnephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath on Sunday from 5pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday at 10.30am to St Fintan's Church for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial after in Clonenagh Cemetery.

Sandra Byrne - Athy

The death took place on Friday,October 19 of Sandra Byrne (née O'Reilly) of Rathgilbert House, Athy, Kildare, and late of Kilbeg House, Kells, Co. Meath.

Sister of the late Charles. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Liam, children Audrey and Timmy, sisters Valerie and Caroline, brothers Graham and Gerard, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Rathgilbert House between 1pm and 5pm on Sunday. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Ballyadams for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Ballyadams.

Tom Neville - Clonaslee

The death took place on Friday, October 19 of Tom Neville of Oak Park, Carlow Town, Fethard-on-Sea, Wexford and Clonaslee.



In the loving care of Aut Even Hospital, Kilkenny. Formerly of Fethard on Sea. Retired Teagasc and former Wexford hurler. Beloved husband of Annie and much loved father of Mary. Sadly missed by his wife, daughter, sisters Stáis and Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, Peter, Emma and all his other grand-nieces and grand-nephews, cousins, relatives, many friends especially those of his GAA family.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow from 3pm on Sunday concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 10am in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow. Burial afterwards in St. Manman’s Cemetery, Clonaslee, arriving 1pm approximately.







