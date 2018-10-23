Deaths in Laois - October 23, 2018

Kathleen Lucey - Castletown

The death took place on Monday, October 22 of Kathleen Lucey (née Mullaney) of Kilmacud, Dublin and late of Castletown.

Peacefully after a long illness bravely born at home while surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her husband Denis, son Daniel, brothers Séan, Gerard and P.J., sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Kathleen will repose at home on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass in the Church of St. Laurence O’Toole, Kilmacud on Thursday morning at 11.30 am followed by cremation at Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross, Dublin. Enquiries to 01 2984143.

Ellen Doheny - Castletown

The death took place on Sunday, October 21 of Ellen DOHENY (née Comerford) of Gash Court, Castletown and formerly of Mucklagh, Tullamore.

Peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by her son Declan and brother John. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving husband Joe, daughter Margaret, sons Damien and Joseph, sisters Nuala and Ann, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown, Mountrath this Tuesday evening from 6pm with rosary in the funeral home at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.45am to St. Edmund's Church, Castletown for Funeral Mass at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Castletown.



