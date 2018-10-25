Deaths in Laois - October 25, 2018

Martin Cunningham - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, October 25 of Martin Cunningham of the Abbeyleix road, Portlaoise and late of Kiltoom, Co. Roscommon. Beloved husband of the late Maureen.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Eve Haenschke - Stradbally

The death took place on Monday, October 22 of Eve Haenschke (née Lewis) of Stradbally and New Jersey, USA.

Suddenly, in Dublin. Predeceased by her husband Detlev. Sadly missed by her daughter Heidi, granddaughters Clara, Virginia and Eva, her siblings Pat, Valerie, Cecil, Heather and Harry, and her extended family and friends.

Funeral Service this Friday morning at 11.30am in St. Patrick’s Church, Stradbally.

Kathleen Lucey - Castletown

The death took place on Monday, October 22 of Kathleen Lucey (née Mullaney) of Kilmacud, Dublin and late of Castletown.

Peacefully after a long illness bravely born at home while surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her husband Denis, son Daniel, brothers Séan, Gerard and P.J., sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Kathleen will repose at home on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass in the Church of St. Laurence O’Toole, Kilmacud on Thursday morning at 11.30 am followed by cremation at Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross, Dublin. Enquiries to 01 2984143.