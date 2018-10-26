Deaths in Laois - October 26, 2018

Keith Russell - Mountrath

The death took place on Thursday, October 25 of Keith Russell of 29 Fr. O'Connor Crescent, Mountrath.



Suddenly, at his home. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours relatives and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath on Friday evening from 3pm, with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by Burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Liam Shelly - Rosenallis

The death took place on Wednesday, October 24 of Liam (William) Shelly of Slieve Bloom House, Rosenallis.



Peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Oakdale Nursing Home, Portarlington. Predeceased by his beloved wife Bernadette. Deeply regretted by his daughters Yvonne and Jacinta, son Eljay, grandchild Marsha, sons-in-law Mark and Jerry, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Friday evening from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to St Brigid’s Church, Rosenallis for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial in St Brigid’s Cemetery, Rosenallis.

Martin Cunningham - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, October 25 of Martin Cunningham of the Abbeyleix road, Portlaoise and late of Kiltoom, Co. Roscommon.

Ex Gardai Siochana. Peacefully at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Martin, beloved husband of the late Maureen and dearly loved dad to John, Brian and Deirdre Culleton. Cherished grandfather to Finn, Isabel, Keeva, Christopher and Patrick. Deeply regretted by his brother John, daughter-in-law Shirley, son-in-law Christopher, sisters-in-law Nancy and Mary, brother-in-law Brendan Fennell, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home from 5.30pm on Thursday evening. Removal to SS Peter and Paul’s Church on Thursday to arrive at 7pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Friday. Interment will follow afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Mary Fitzpatrick - Ballybrophy

The death took place on Wednesday, October 24 of Mary (Mai) Fitzpatrick (née Delaney) of Station Road, Ballybrophy.



In her 89th year, peacefully at her residence. Beloved wife of the late Timmie and much loved mother of Jimmy, Mary, Ann, Sal, Berne, Helen, Martin and Kathleen, sadly missed by her brother Martin, her 29 grandchildren and her 28 great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Friday with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St. Kieran's Church, Knockaroo followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Eve Haenschke - Stradbally

The death took place on Monday, October 22 of Eve Haenschke (née Lewis) of Stradbally and New Jersey, USA.

Suddenly, in Dublin. Predeceased by her husband Detlev. Sadly missed by her daughter Heidi, granddaughters Clara, Virginia and Eva, her siblings Pat, Valerie, Cecil, Heather and Harry, and her extended family and friends.

Funeral Service this Friday morning at 11.30am in St. Patrick’s Church, Stradbally.