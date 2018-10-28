Deaths in Laois - October 28, 2018

Micheal Kinsella - Fisherstown

The death took place on Saturday, October 27 of Micheal (Farmer) Kinsella of Fisherstown, Ballybrittas.



Peacefully at his residence. Sadly missed by his loving parents Michael and Ann, brother Eddie, sisters Mary and Elaine, brothers-in-law Martin and Colm, sister-in-law Sinead, niece Chloe, nephew Alan, girlfriend Bernice, aunts, uncle, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Sunday from 2pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday at 11.30am arriving The Sacred Heart Church Rath for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery Emo.

Frances Lawlor - Ballyfin

The death took place on Saturday, October 27 of Frances Lawlor of Cappinaclare, Ballyfin and Donegal, London and late of Portaoise.

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Beech Tree Nursing Home, Co. Dublin. Frances, beloved wife of the late Fintan, late of Cappinaclare, Ballyfin. Dearly loved mother to Fintan jnr. and cherished grandmother to Eloise. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter-in-law, Elaine, the extended Lalor and McCormick family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise, from 7pm on Sunday evening with rosary at 8pm. Funeral arriving at St Fintan's Church, Ballyfin, for 11.30am Mass on Monday. Interment will follow in the adjoining churchyard.

Adeline Carolan - Stradbally

The death took place on Friday, October 26 of Adeline (Addie) Carolan (née Corcoran) of Woodview, Stradbally.



Late of Inch. Addie passed away peacefully in the care of the management and staff of Waterford Regional Hospital. Beloved wife of Tommy, sadly missed by her sons Richard and Thomas, daughters Kathleen and Adeline, brother Ben, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren and great grandchildren’s, sisters in law, brothers In law and extended family. Predeceased by her siblings Jim, Dick and Sadie.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday from 2pm. Rosary at 8pm on Sunday evening. Removal on Monday morning to The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment to follow in Oakvale Cemetery.

Sheila Dunne - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, October 26 of Shiela Dunne (née Egan) of Glendowns, Portlaoise and formerly of Corbally, Rosenallis, Skerry, Rosenallis and 30 years Birmingham, England.

Predeceased by her husband Michael. Deeply regretted by her sons Martin, Pat, Ollie, Brendan and Joe, grandchildren Tony, Brendan, Rose, Sally, Sophie, Michelle, Paula, Emma and Christopher. great-grandchildren Kieran and Isabelle, daughters-in-law Una, Ann and Margaret, sister-in-law Sally, niece Marie, nephews Kevin, Brendan and Noel family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Matthew Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise, on Monday from 5pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. Reposing in The Funeral Home from 10am on Tuesday morning. Removal at 10.45am to SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise, arriving for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St Brigid's Cemetery, Rosenallis, arriving 12.45 approx.

Sally Fennelly - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Friday, October 26 of Sally Fennelly (née Mulhall) of Rathmoyle, Abbeyleix, and late of Bawnree, Mountrath.

Peacefully, surrounded by her family in the loving care of Tallaght and Portlaoise Hospital.

Wife of the late Tom (Scal).Deeply regretted by her loving sons Jim and John-Joe, daughter May, grandchildren Laura, Sarah, Darragh and Nathan, great-grandchildren Hannah, Mark and Adam, daughters-in-law, Kathleen and Mary, son-in-law, Gerry, grandson-in-law Adrian, sister Dina, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence from 4pm on Saturday, with recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Sunday until removal to The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary at 7pm arriving 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Robert Dunne - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, October 25 of Robert Dunne of Clonad, Portlaoise and formerly of Clara, Co. Offaly.

Peacefully in the excellent care of the staff of St. Vincent's University Hospital, Dublin.

Beloved son of Mary and Paddy, loving father of John and Alan, John's fiance Maria, daughter-in-law Sheridan and gran-daughter Sophi. Deeply missed and remembered by his brothers Thomas, Pat, and Jerry, sisters Ann-Marie and Mamie, sisters-in-law, parteners, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his parents' house, Hillside, Clonad, Portlaoise, on Saturday from 2pm and on Sunday 28th from 2pm. Cremation will take place on Monday in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin, at 12 noon.