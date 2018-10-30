Deaths in Laois - October 30, 2018

Angela Cleary - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, October 29 of Angela Cleary (née Colbert) of Lakeglen, Portlaoise.



Suddenly. Beloved wife of Tom and dearly loved mam to Stephanie, Tracey, and Paula. Cherished grandmother to Craig, Ben, Ryan, Roisin, and Willow. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 5pm on Wednesday evening with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to SS Peter and Paul’s Church to arrive for 10am Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Brian Larkin - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, October 29 of Brian Larkin of Bianconi Way, Portlaoise.

Unexpectedly, Brian (Jnr), beloved husband of Fiona and dearly loved father to Ethan, Damon and Oisin. Cherished grandfather to Odhran. Deeply regretted by his loving parents. Brian (Snr) and Catherine, brothers Michael and Alan and sister Denise, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.



Reposing at his residence from 5pm on Wednesday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 12.30pm Mass. Interment will follow afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery.

Kathleen Bolger - Cullohill

The death took place on Sunday, October 28 of Kathleen Bolger (née Cullinane) of Cannonswood, Cullohill.



Peacefully, in her 103rd year. In the loving care of the nurses and staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget. Predeceased by her husband Michael John and son Eddie; deeply regretted by her loving children, Sheila, Kieran, Mary, Sr Brigid, Kathleen, Michael, Geraldine and Pat, sister Maureen, sister-in-law, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Brookhaven Nursing Home from 3pm on Monday. Funeral Prayers at 6.15pm on Monday evening followed by removal to St. Tighearnach’s Church, Cullohill, arriving at 7.30pm approximately. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12noon, followed by burial in Durrow Cemetery.

Josephine Lawlor - Rathdowney

The death took place on Saturday, October 27 of Josephine Lawlor (née Butler) of Bawnaughra, Rathdowney.



Deeply regretted by her husband Bobby and her family, Joseph, Martin, Bertie and Thomas, daughters-in-law Christine and Martina, grandchildren, her brother Fr. Kieran Butler and her sister Margaret (Duffy), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home this Tuesday evening from 8pm with Rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass in Galmoy tomorrow, Wednesday, at 11am followed by burial in Errill Cemetery.

Sheila Dunne - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, October 26 of Shiela Dunne (née Egan) of Glendowns, Portlaoise and formerly of Corbally, Rosenallis, Skerry, Rosenallis and 30 years Birmingham, England.

Predeceased by her husband Michael. Deeply regretted by her sons Martin, Pat, Ollie, Brendan and Joe, grandchildren Tony, Brendan, Rose, Sally, Sophie, Michelle, Paula, Emma and Christopher. great-grandchildren Kieran and Isabelle, daughters-in-law Una, Ann and Margaret, sister-in-law Sally, niece Marie, nephews Kevin, Brendan and Noel family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Matthew Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise, on Monday from 5pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. Reposing in The Funeral Home from 10am on Tuesday morning. Removal at 10.45am to SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise, arriving for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St Brigid's Cemetery, Rosenallis, arriving 12.45 approx.