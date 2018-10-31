Deaths in Laois - October 31, 2018

Angela Cleary - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, October 29 of Angela Cleary (née Colbert) of Lakeglen, Portlaoise.

Suddenly. Beloved wife of Tom and dearly loved mam to Stephanie, Tracey, and Paula. Cherished grandmother to Craig, Ben, Ryan, Roisin, and Willow. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 5pm on Wednesday evening with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to SS Peter and Paul’s Church to arrive for 10am Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Brian Larkin - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, October 29 of Brian Larkin of Bianconi Way, Portlaoise.

Unexpectedly, Brian (Jnr), beloved husband of Fiona and dearly loved father to Ethan, Damon and Oisin. Cherished grandfather to Odhran. Deeply regretted by his loving parents. Brian (Snr) and Catherine, brothers Michael and Alan and sister Denise, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 5pm on Wednesday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 12.30pm Mass. Interment will follow afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery.

Josephine Lawlor - Rathdowney

The death took place on Saturday, October 27 of Josephine Lawlor (née Butler) of Bawnaughra, Rathdowney.

Deeply regretted by her husband Bobby and her family, Joseph, Martin, Bertie and Thomas, daughters-in-law Christine and Martina, grandchildren, her brother Fr. Kieran Butler and her sister Margaret (Duffy), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home this Tuesday evening from 8pm with Rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass in Galmoy tomorrow, Wednesday, at 11am followed by burial in Errill Cemetery.