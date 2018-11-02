Deaths in Laois - November 2, 2018

Rita Breslin - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, November 1 of Rita Breslin (née Allen) late of Trinity Street, Drogheda and formerly of Kilminchy, Portlaoise.

Peacefully in her 96th year at TLC Nursing Home, Maynooth. Rita, pre deceased by her husband Peter and daughter Ann-Marie. Sadly missed by her loving sons John and Pat, daughters-in-law Kirsty and Colette, grandchildren Aoife, Thomasina, Cathal, Jack, Aisling, Sorcha, Finlay and Ciara, sister Nancy, nephews, nieces, relatives, close friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, Drogheda from 4pm on Friday evening with removal at 6.30pm arriving to the Dominican Church at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12pm. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery.



Joe Conroy - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, October 17 of Joe Conroy formerly of Clonboyne, Portlaoise.



Unexpectedly, in Canada. Sadly missed by his wife Ann, daughters Catherine and Aurea, son-in-law Frank, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday 5th November in St. Fintan's Church, Raheen, at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

John Scully - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Thursday, November 1 of John (Jack) Scully of Tolerton, Ballickmoyler.



Suddenly at his home. Beloved husband of the late Dolly and father-in-law of the late Brigid. Sadly missed by his son Patrick, grandchildren Keeva and Dylan, brothers Tom, Michael and Oliver, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Brigid Fitzpatrick - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, October 31 of Brigid (Beezie) Fitzpatrick (née Dempsey) of Davitt Road, Mountmellick.



Peacefully surrounded by her family and in the care of the staff of Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Beloved wife of Richard (Dick) and loving mother of Bernadette, James, Richard, Therese and Paul. Sadly missed by her family, daughters-in-law Majella, Susan and Alexandra, sons-in-law Alan and Ben, grandchildren Kevin, Helena, Gillian, Conor, Dearbhla, Gary, Darren, Sophie, Emilie, Roisin, Sarah, Shane, and Evin, Ellie, David and Jack, great grandchildren Lola and Hayley, brother Jim, sister-in-law Julie, nephews , neices, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Thursday from 6pm. Recital of The Holy Rosary at 9pm. Removal from her home on Friday morning at 10.45am to St. Joseph's Church arriving for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment after in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Thomas Donoher - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Wednesday, October 31 of Thomas Donoher of Rath, Ballybrittas.



Peacefully in the loving care of the staff and nurses of Oakdale Nursing Home, Portarlington. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Phyllis, brother-in-law Al, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Mahers Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Thursday from 7pm with Rosary at 8pm. Reposing on Friday from 4pm with Removal at 5:15pm arriving The Sacred Heart Church, Rath at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 1pm. Funeral afterwards to St John's Cemetery, Killenard.













