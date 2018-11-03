Tree of remembrance for love ones in Camross

Camross parishioners are invited to remember loved ones who have passed in November through the Tree of Remembrance.

As has become the practice in Churches in recent years the Tree has been the focal point on the Altar in many churches and in Camross in the tree is located in front of the Altar.

Families are encouraged to place their loved one's name on a slip of paper that is provided under the tree and attach it to the branches and at all Masses in the Parish during the month of November.

The names of the deceased will be included in prayers and on Sunday, November 25 a special Mass will be celebrated for all deceased members of the Community.