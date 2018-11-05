Deaths in Laois - November 5, 2018

Joseph (Lar) Finn - Errill

The death took place on Sunday, November 4 of Joseph (Lar) Finn of Clonmeen, Errill.



Peacefully, at Portlaoise Hospital. Sadly mourned by his wife Ann and his family, Mary (Clavin), Michael, Matt and Rosie, John and Grainne, Eileen (Dollard), sons-in-law Shane and Ollie, grandchildren Annie, Ben and Tommy, his brother Tom, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, niece's, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home (Clonmeen) on Tuesday evening from 6pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in The Church Of Our Lady, Queen Of The Universe, Errill, followed by burial in Rathdowney local cemetery.

Mary Kennedy - Attanagh

The death took place on Saturday, November 3 of Mary Kennedy (née Skehan) of Barnderry, Attanagh.



Peacefully at her residence. Wife of the late John and mother of the late Donal. Deeply regretted by her loving children, Rita, Mary, Chris, Eileen and Sean, brother Fr John, sister-in-law, sons in law George and John, grandchildren Helen, Raymond, Laura, Ciara and Niall, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 12noon on Sunday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Ballyouskill, for Requiem Mass at 12noon. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.