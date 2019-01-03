Deaths in Laois - January 3, 2019

Patrick Quinn - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, January 3 of Patrick Quinn of Pallas Little, Portlaoise.



Peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Patrick (Podge). Beloved husband of Bridie and dearly loved father to Patrick and Caroline. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sisters Mary Delaney and Sarah Murphy, brother-in-law Noel, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 5pm on Friday evening with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at St Fintan's Church, Ballyfin for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in Ballyfin.



Anne Marie Maher - Clonaslee

The death took place on Wednesday, January 2 of Anne Marie Maher (née McInerney) of Clarahill, Clonaslee.



Peacefully at her residence. Predeceased by her husband Donal and son Donal (jr). She will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Teresa, sons David and Adrian, grandchildren Alex, Conor, and Elena, daughter-in-law Audrey, sons-in-law Peter and Morgan. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sisters, in-laws, relatives and friends.

House Strictly Private, for family members only on Friday. Her remains will arrive to St. Manman's Church, Clonaslee on Saturday for 12 noon Funeral Mass, burial afterwards in St. Manman's Cemetery, Clonaslee.

Joe McCabe - Ballyroan

The death took place on Wednesday, January 2 of Joe McCabe of Raheenabrogue, Ballyroan.



Formerly of Clonad. Peacefully in his 100th year. Pre-deceased by his wife Myra, brothers Hugh and Liam, sister Eilísh. Deeply regretted by his daughters Mary, Sheila, Nicola (Bergin), Brioda (Kelly), Patricia (Walsh), son Hugh, sons-in-law Jim, Martin and Christy, daughter-in-law Rena, grandchildren Ciarán, Eimear, Eleanor, Maurice, David and Stephen, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Chapel of Adoration, adjoining The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix from 5pm on Thursday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix on Friday for 2pm Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery.



Elizabeth Brennan - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Friday, December 14 of Elizabeth (Lillian) Brennan (née Mc Grath) of Rathmoyle Rd., Abbeyleix.



Peacefully in the care of her family in England. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother Mick, sister Eileen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arriving for 11am Requiem Mass on Friday in The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.



Mary Bishop - Mountmellick and Clonaslee

The death took place on Tuesday January 1 of Mary Bishop (née Conroy) of St Joseph's Terrace, Mountmellick and formerly Ballinahemmy, Castlecuffe, Clonaslee, Laois.

Died peacefully in her home January 1 surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Paddy and her son Jack. Deeply regretted by daughters Anne (Weston Clonaghadoo), Geraldine (O'Connor Roskelton), sons Tony and Michael, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, family relativies and friends.

Reposing in Moloneys Funeral Home on Wednesday December 2 from 5pm Removal at 6:50 to St Joseph's Church arriving at 7pm Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am Burial after in St Joseph's Cemetery.

Ann Kelly - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, December 31 of Ann Kelly (née Lawlor) of 21 Davin Park, Mountmellick.

Unexpectedly at The Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by her husband Gerry and children Timmy, Ger, Jean, David and Karen, grandchildren Luke, Enola, Mark, Gerald, Laura and Leanne and great grandchildren Arthur and Jasper, sisters, brother, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, family, relatives and friends.

Reposing in her home from 7.30pm on Wednesday evening. Recital of the rosary at 8pm. Reposing on Thursday from 3pm. Recital of the rosary at 8pm. Funeral arriving for 11am Requiem Mass in St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick, on Friday. Burial afterwards in St Joseph's Cemetery, Mountmellick.

Mary Blanche - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Sunday, December 30 of Mary (Mollie) Blanche (née McHale) of Rath, Ballybrittas.

Peacefully at her residence. Loving wife of the late Tommy (Tom). Deeply regretted by her sons Anthony and Tom, daughter-in-law Ann, granddaughters Gillian, Isabelle and Antonia, nieces, nephews, extended family, good neighbours and friends.

Remains reposed at her residence on Sunday and Monday, with funeral arriving at The Sacred Heart Church Rath on Monday at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass was on Tuesday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards was in St Paul's Old Cemetery, Emo Village.