Deaths in Laois - January 4, 2019

Elizabeth Lawlor - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Friday, January 4 of Elizabeth (Lily) Lawlor (née Doran) of "Rose Cottage", Cooperhill, Ballickmoyler.

Peacefully at home after a brief illness. Beloved wife of the late Denis and dear mother John, Elizabeth, Aidan and Mary-Claire. Sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sisters Molly and Clare, son-in-law Alan, daughter-in-law Geraldine, grandchildren Keith & Trevor, her 3 great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow from 3pm on Saturday concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Sunday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Arles to arrive for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick Quinn - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, January 3 of Patrick Quinn of Pallas Little, Portlaoise.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Patrick (Podge). Beloved husband of Bridie and dearly loved father to Patrick and Caroline. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sisters Mary Delaney and Sarah Murphy, brother-in-law Noel, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 5pm on Friday evening with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at St Fintan's Church, Ballyfin for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in Ballyfin.

Anne Marie Maher - Clonaslee

The death took place on Wednesday, January 2 of Anne Marie Maher (née McInerney) of Clarahill, Clonaslee.

Peacefully at her residence. Predeceased by her husband Donal and son Donal (jr). She will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Teresa, sons David and Adrian, grandchildren Alex, Conor, and Elena, daughter-in-law Audrey, sons-in-law Peter and Morgan. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sisters, in-laws, relatives and friends.

House Strictly Private, for family members only on Friday. Her remains will arrive to St. Manman's Church, Clonaslee on Saturday for 12 noon Funeral Mass, burial afterwards in St. Manman's Cemetery, Clonaslee.

Joe McCabe - Ballyroan

The death took place on Wednesday, January 2 of Joe McCabe of Raheenabrogue, Ballyroan.

Formerly of Clonad. Peacefully in his 100th year. Pre-deceased by his wife Myra, brothers Hugh and Liam, sister Eilísh. Deeply regretted by his daughters Mary, Sheila, Nicola (Bergin), Brioda (Kelly), Patricia (Walsh), son Hugh, sons-in-law Jim, Martin and Christy, daughter-in-law Rena, grandchildren Ciarán, Eimear, Eleanor, Maurice, David and Stephen, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Chapel of Adoration, adjoining The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix from 5pm on Thursday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix on Friday for 2pm Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery.

Elizabeth Brennan - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Friday, December 14 of Elizabeth (Lillian) Brennan (née Mc Grath) of Rathmoyle Rd., Abbeyleix.

Peacefully in the care of her family in England. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother Mick, sister Eileen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arriving for 11am Requiem Mass on Friday in The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Ann Kelly - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, December 31 of Ann Kelly (née Lawlor) of 21 Davin Park, Mountmellick.

Unexpectedly at The Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by her husband Gerry and children Timmy, Ger, Jean, David and Karen, grandchildren Luke, Enola, Mark, Gerald, Laura and Leanne and great grandchildren Arthur and Jasper, sisters, brother, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, family, relatives and friends.

Reposing in her home from 7.30pm on Wednesday evening. Recital of the rosary at 8pm. Reposing on Thursday from 3pm. Recital of the rosary at 8pm. Funeral arriving for 11am Requiem Mass in St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick, on Friday. Burial afterwards in St Joseph's Cemetery, Mountmellick.