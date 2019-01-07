Deaths in Laois - January 7, 2019

Anthony Dunne - Portlaoise and Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, January 6 of Anthony (Tony) Dunne of Glendowns, Portlaoise and formerly Lord Edward St., Mountmellick and Camira, Rosenallis.

Retired Prison Officer. Peacefully surrounded by his family at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Regina and Tracy, sons Tony, Greg and Damien, sister Josie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise on Tuesday evening from 6.30pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 10am Requiem Mass. Interment will follow afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Mountmellick.

Ellen Shortall - Stradbally

The death took place on Sunday, January 6 of Ellen Shortall (née Kiely) of Aughamaddock, Stradbally and Templemore, Tipperary



Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) ABBOTT

Mannin, Pike of Rushall, Laois



Joseph Abbott - Pike-of-Rushall

The death took place on Saturday, January 5 of Joseph (Joe) Abbott, Mannin, Pike-of-Rushall.

Peacefully, in the care of matron and staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget. Deeply regretted by his brother John, nephews, niece, sister-in-law Enid extended family, relatives and friends.

Removal on Monday morning to Annatrim Church, Coolrain, for Funeral Service at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard.

Laurence Cummins - Attanagh

The death took place on Friday, January 4 of Laurence (Larry) Cummins of Castlemarket, Attanagh.



At St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved husband of Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, children Noel and Eilish, brothers, sisters, daughter-in-law Siobhan, son-in-law Neddy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at his son Noel's residence at Castlemarket from 12 noon on Sunday. Funeral prayers on Sunday evening at 7pm folllowed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Ballyouskill. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Pauline Horan - Clonaslee

The death took place on Friday, January 4 of Pauline Horan (née Dunne) of The Square, Clonaslee.



Peacefully at The Regional Hospital, Tullamore surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Tom. Predeceased by her daughter Lorraine (Hogan) and son-in-law Gerry McCarrick. Deeply regretted by her husband and family, Brenda (McCarrick) Dublin, Aideen (Maher) Ballacolla, Claire (Dolan) Tullamore, Gemma (Duggan), Pauline (Fitzgerald), TJ and Cormac, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 5pm on Sunday. Recital of The Rosary at 9pm. Funeral arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Monday in St. Manman's Church, Clonaslee. Burial after in St. Manman's Cemetery.

Josephine Dunne - Ballylinan and Wolfhill

The death took place on Friday, January 4 of Josephine (Josie) Dunne (née McGrath) of Carlow Road, Ballylinan and Wolfhill.



Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Coronary Care Unit, Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Peter, sons Seamus, Padraig and Joe, daughter Breda, sisters Mary, Kathleen, Nora and Teresa, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 3pm on Saturday with Rosary at 8pm. Rosary on Sunday evening at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning at 11.45am to arrive at St. Anne's Church, Ballylinan for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ballylinan Cemetery.