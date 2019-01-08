Deaths in Laois - January 8, 2019

Dylan Daly - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, January 7 of Dylan Daly of 63 Broomville, Portlaoise.

Peacefully at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Sadly missed by his Mam and Dad, Joe and Andrea, his sister Macy and his brothers Alex and Ryan, his grandparents Jack and Kathleen, Denis and Geraldine, his cousins, aunts and uncles and all his friends.

Reposing at his home 63 Broomville, Portlaoise on Tuesday evening from 4pm until 9pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery, Rathdowney.

Anthony Dunne - Portlaoise and Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, January 6 of Anthony (Tony) Dunne of Glendowns, Portlaoise and formerly Lord Edward St., Mountmellick and Camira, Rosenallis.

Retired Prison Officer. Peacefully surrounded by his family at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Regina and Tracy, sons Tony, Greg and Damien, sister Josie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise on Tuesday evening from 6.30pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 10am Requiem Mass. Interment will follow afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Mountmellick.

Ellen Shortall - Stradbally

The death took place on Sunday, January 6 of Ellen Shortall (née Kiely) of Aughamaddock, Stradbally and Templemore, Tipperary.

Peacefully in the presence of her loving family at Portlaoise General Hospital. In her 91st year, beloved wife of the late Martin. Dearly loved mother to Mary, Sheila, Helen, Bernie, Ann, Andy, Brigid, Tom and Thérèse. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her 39 grandchildren and her 16 great grandchildren. Deeply missed by her loving brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and friends.

Ellen will repose at her son Andy’s residence in Aughamaddock, Stradbally from 2pm on Tuesday, with recital of the Rosary at 8pm Tuesday evening. Removal from Aughamaddock at 11.20am on Wednesday morning to arrive at The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally for 12 noon Requiem Mass, followed by Interment in Oakvale Cemetery. Family flowers only.