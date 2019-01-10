Deaths in Laois -January 10, 2019

Kathleen Dowling - Stradbally

The death took place on Thursday, January 10 of Kathleen Dowling (née O Donovan) of Ballymaddock, Stradbally.



Peacefully at her residence in the presence of her loving family in her 91st year. Devoted and beloved wife to her loving husband, Paddy of 64 years and dearly beloved mother of Marguerite (Gibson), Berni, Lilly (Ross), John, Tricia (Swayne), Eileen (Channing), Maureen (Downes), Paddy, Angela (Mangan), Ursula (Lenschow) and Fiona (Gaughan). She will be deeply missed by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughters in law, sister-in-law Maureen Nerney, grandchilderen and great-grandchildren. Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 2pm on Friday with Rosary at 8pm Friday evening. Requiem Mass Saturday morning at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, The Heath, followed by Interment in adjoining Cemetery.

Patrick Bowler - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, January 9 of Patrick Bowler of New Road, Portlaoise.

Peacefully surrounded by his family. In the wonderful care of the staff of Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Paddy, beloved husband of Maureen and dearly loved father to Patrick, Paul, and Niall. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Henry, John, Martin, and Tom, sisters Mary, Angela, Ann, Kathleen and Patricia, daughters-in-law Donna, Jennifer and Jacqui, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral home from 6.30pm on Thursday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to SS Peter and Paul’s Church to arrive for 10am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Paul Goodwin - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, January 8 of Paul Goodwin of St. Joseph's Terrace, Mountmellick.

Peacefully in St. Vincent’s Hospital, Mountmellick. Deeply regretted by his brothers and sisters Nuala, Christopher, Agnes, Tommy, James Anthony and Patrick, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Thursday from 5pm. Removal at 6.20pm to St. Joseph’s Church, Mountmellick arriving at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am, burial after in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Gillian Kelly - Rathdowney

The death took place on Tuesday, January 8 of Gillian Kelly of Knockfin, Rathdowney.

Peacefully at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Gillian, predeceased by her daughter Angela. Sadly mourned by her husband Paul, daughters Caitriona, Maria and Amanda, son Anthony, grandchildren Jamie, Shannon, Sophie, Eva, Aishling, Kate, Sarah, Aaron, her brother Graham, her mother Evelyn, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home at Knockfin on Wednesday evening from 5pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in the Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney, followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery, Rathdowney.

Emer Lennon - Durrow

The death took place on Tuesday, January 8 of Emer Lennon of Chapel Street, Durrow.

Peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving children and family. Predeceased by her father Hugh, sister Maureen and brother Eugene. Deeply regretted by her loving children Roisin, Abby and Hannah, mother Mary, brothers and sisters, Peadar, Phil, Carmel, Martina, John, Eamon, Kevin, Niamh and Mark, aunt , brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Phelan's Funeral home from 2pm on Wednesday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal to Holy Trinity Church, Durrow on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



