Deaths in Laois - January 14, 2019

Gerry Scully - Stradbally

The death took place on Sunday, January 13 of Gerry (Jeramiah) Scully Snr of Court Square, Stradbally.



Peacefully at The Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.

Maura Horan - Mountmellick

The death took place on Saturday, January 12 of Maura Horan of Strahard, Mountmellick.



Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and staff at Oakdale Nursing Home, Portarlington. Predeceased by her loving parents Bill and Martha. Deeply regretted by her brothers Pat, Tom (Co. Down) and Ned, sisters Martha Flanagan (Rosenallis), Teresa O'Connell (Killeen), Kathleen Doyle (The Rock) and Breda Dowling (Ballintaggart). cousin Betty, brothers and sisters-in-law, neices, nephews, grandnephews, grandneices, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Kevin and Breda's home in Ballintaggart from 5pm this Sunday evening. Recital of the rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Monday from 5pm with recital of the rosary at 9pm. Funeral arriving for 11am Requiem Mass in St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick, on Tuesday. Burial after in St Joseph's Cemetery.

Seamus Osborne - Mountrath

The death took place on Saturday, January 12 of Seamus (Shamie) Osborne of Fr. O'Connor Crescent, Mountrath.



At the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Loving husband of Sally, and father of Sadie, Statia, P.J., Michael, Kieran, Stephen and Seamus. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughters, sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Mary (Daly), extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath, on Sunday evening from 7pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Monday morning to St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

