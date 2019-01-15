Deaths in Laois - January 15, 2019

Anne-Marie Ryan - Rathdowney

The death took place on Sunday, January 13 of Anne-Marie Ryan (née Duffy) of Marianella, Glosha Road, Rathdowney.



Peacefully in the tender care of Milford Care Centre, Limerick. Predeceased by her dear husband Robert, her daughter Loretta and her brother Michael. Sadly mourned by her daughter Bernadette, her son John, daughter-in-law Jessica, grandchildren Dylan and Ella, her beloved partner John, her brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends.

Family and friends are welcome to celebrate Anne-Marie’s life on Thursday in the Church of the Holy Trinity, Rathdowney at 12 noon, followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery, Rathdowney.

Gerry Scully - Stradbally

The death took place on Sunday, January 13 of Gerry (Jeramiah) Scully Snr of Court Square, Stradbally.

Peacefully at The Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his wife Mary, sons, Mark, James and Jerry, daughters Martina and Deirdre, grandchildren, Megan, Emma Jane, Shannon and Quentin, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at The Presentation Chapel, Stradbally on Tuesday from 1pm with Recital of the Rosary at 9pm Tuesday evening. Requiem Mass at 12 noon in The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally on Wednesday. Interment to follow in Oakvale Cemetery.

Michael Delahunty - Cork and Laois

The death took place on Monday, January 14 of Michael Delahunty of Bweeng West, Bweeng, Cork and Laois.

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Nazareth House, Mallow. Beloved husband of the late Teresa and dear father of Seamus and Eileen. Sadly missed by his loving family, sisters Sr. M. Kieran and May (Hurley), daughter-in-law Mary, granddaughter Niamh, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Lying in repose at O'Connell's Funeral Home, St. James' Avenue, Mallow on Tuesday evening from 7.30pm with Rosary at 8.15pm followed by removal to St. Columba's Church, Bweeng. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 2pm. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Maura Horan - Mountmellick

The death took place on Saturday, January 12 of Maura Horan of Strahard, Mountmellick.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and staff at Oakdale Nursing Home, Portarlington. Predeceased by her loving parents Bill and Martha. Deeply regretted by her brothers Pat, Tom (Co. Down) and Ned, sisters Martha Flanagan (Rosenallis), Teresa O'Connell (Killeen), Kathleen Doyle (The Rock) and Breda Dowling (Ballintaggart). cousin Betty, brothers and sisters-in-law, neices, nephews, grandnephews, grandneices, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Kevin and Breda's home in Ballintaggart from 5pm this Sunday evening. Recital of the rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Monday from 5pm with recital of the rosary at 9pm. Funeral arriving for 11am Requiem Mass in St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick, on Tuesday. Burial after in St Joseph's Cemetery.