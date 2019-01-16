Deaths in Laois - January 16, 2019

Dr. Viktar Baklanau - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, January 13 of Dr. Viktar Baklanau of Portlaoise.



(The Russian Doctor). Unexpectedly, at St. James's Hospital, following a brave battle for life in the wonderful care of the staffs of Midland Regional Hospital ICU, Portlaoise, and St. James's Hospital ICU. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his only daughter Olga, Elena and her family, his extended family and friends.

Reposing at Rom Massey & Sons Funeral Home, Dolphin's Barn, SCR, Dublin 8 on Thursday from 10am to 12.30pm, prior to removal to the Church of Holy Apostles Peter and Paul, Harold's Cross, Dublin 6W, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Cremation immediatley afterwards at Mount Jerome Crematorium (next to Church).

Patricia Doogue - Stradbally

The death took place on Tuesday, January 15 of Patricia (Patty) Doogue (née Hartill) of 33 Droimnín, Stradbally and Carlow.



Peacefully at St. James’s Hospital, Dublin. Beloved wife of Patrick and much loved mother of Paul, Michele and Mark. Loved and remembered by her family, brothers Paul and Robert, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, wider family and friends.

Funeral Service on Monday at 11am in Castletown Church, Ballylinan followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin at 2.30pm.

Carmel Flynn - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, January 15 of Carmel Flynn of Derrycloney, Mountmellick.

Peacefully in her home in the loving care of her husband Tom and family.

Carmel will repose in her home from 6pm on Tuesday evening. Recital of The Rosary at 9pm. Reposing in her home on Wednesday from 3pm. Removal at 7.20pm to St. Joseph's Church arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Sarah Browne - Crettyard and Clonaslee

The death took place on Monday, January 14 of Sarah Browne (née Rowney) of Old Road, Doonane, Crettyard and Clonaslee.

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 6.30pm onTuesday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Removal at 10.15am on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Abban's Church, Doonane for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetey.

Margaret Hyland - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, January 15 of Margaret Hyland of Beechpark Nursing Home, Kildare Town and formerly Clonbrock, Bracknagh and Mountmellick. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Beechpark Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by her loving nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Beechpark Nursing Home on Wednesday from 5.30pm with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.15am arriving St Brochan's Church, Bracknagh for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Brochan's Cemetery, Bracknagh.

Anne-Marie Ryan - Rathdowney

The death took place on Sunday, January 13 of Anne-Marie Ryan (née Duffy) of Marianella, Glosha Road, Rathdowney.

Peacefully in the tender care of Milford Care Centre, Limerick. Predeceased by her dear husband Robert, her daughter Loretta and her brother Michael. Sadly mourned by her daughter Bernadette, her son John, daughter-in-law Jessica, grandchildren Dylan and Ella, her beloved partner John, her brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends.

Family and friends are welcome to celebrate Anne-Marie’s life on Thursday in the Church of the Holy Trinity, Rathdowney at 12 noon, followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery, Rathdowney.

Gerry Scully - Stradbally

The death took place on Sunday, January 13 of Gerry (Jeramiah) Scully Snr of Court Square, Stradbally.

Peacefully at The Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his wife Mary, sons, Mark, James and Jerry, daughters Martina and Deirdre, grandchildren, Megan, Emma Jane, Shannon and Quentin, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at The Presentation Chapel, Stradbally on Tuesday from 1pm with Recital of the Rosary at 9pm Tuesday evening. Requiem Mass at 12 noon in The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally on Wednesday. Interment to follow in Oakvale Cemetery.

Michael Delahunty - Cork and Laois

The death took place on Monday, January 14 of Michael Delahunty of Bweeng West, Bweeng, Cork and Laois.

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Nazareth House, Mallow. Beloved husband of the late Teresa and dear father of Seamus and Eileen. Sadly missed by his loving family, sisters Sr. M. Kieran and May (Hurley), daughter-in-law Mary, granddaughter Niamh, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Lying in repose at O'Connell's Funeral Home, St. James' Avenue, Mallow on Tuesday evening from 7.30pm with Rosary at 8.15pm followed by removal to St. Columba's Church, Bweeng. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 2pm. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.