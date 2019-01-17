Deaths in Laois - January 17, 2019

Martin Glennon - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Wednesday, January 16 of Martin Glennon of 65 The Fairways, Ballyroan Rd., Abbeyleix and Lisdowney.



Peacefully in the Midlands General Hospital, Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Mary, Kathleen and Christina, brother Dan, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Phelans Funeral Home, Durrow from 10am on Friday morning with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral prayers on Saturday morning at 10am followed by removal to St. Brigid's Church, Lisdowney for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Finnan's Cemetery, Ballyragget.

Pat McNamee - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, January 16 of Pat McNamee of The Heath, Portlaoise and Virginia, Cavan.



Peacefully in the presence of his family in Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home, Portlaoise. Sadly missed by his loving wife Marion, sons Patrick, Barry and James, daughters Shirley, Jenifer, Nicola, Amanda and Louise, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brothers Seamus and Tom. Deeply missed by his siblings Helen, Margaret, Mike, Eugene and Kevin. His brothers in law, sisters in law, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangement to follow later.

David Rafter - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, January 15 of David Rafter of Ardville, Glenside, Portlaoise.

Suddenly. David beloved husband of Vanda and dearly loved father to Stephan, and Amy. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family, father Martin, mother Elizabeth, father-in-law Les, brothers Jimmy, Christopher, Adrian, Keith, sisters Kathleen, Martina, Dolores, and Linda, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends and colleagues at Portlaoise Regional Hospital.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral home from 6pm on Thursday evening with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday to SS Peter and Paul’s church to arrive for 12 noon requiem mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s cemetery, Portlaoise.

Patricia Grey - Rathdowney and Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, January 15 of Patricia Grey (née O'Connell) of Rathdowney and formerly Portlaoise.

Peacefully, at Esker Ri Nursing Home, Tullamore. Beloved wife of the late Jim and loving sister of Sr. Claire Marie, Sr. Margaret, Philomena, Anthony, Billy, Bobby and the late Rita and sister-in-law of the late Edward. Sadly missed by her family, her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, step children and step grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Lower Kimmage Road on Friday from 3pm until 5pm. Funeral Service on Saturday at 10.30am in the Angels Chapel, Mount Jerome Cemetery, followed by cremation.



Dr. Viktar Baklanau - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, January 13 of Dr. Viktar Baklanau of Portlaoise.

(The Russian Doctor). Unexpectedly, at St. James's Hospital, following a brave battle for life in the wonderful care of the staffs of Midland Regional Hospital ICU, Portlaoise, and St. James's Hospital ICU. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his only daughter Olga, Elena and her family, his extended family and friends.

Reposing at Rom Massey & Sons Funeral Home, Dolphin's Barn, SCR, Dublin 8 on Thursday from 10am to 12.30pm, prior to removal to the Church of Holy Apostles Peter and Paul, Harold's Cross, Dublin 6W, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Cremation immediatley afterwards at Mount Jerome Crematorium (next to Church).

Patricia Doogue - Stradbally

The death took place on Tuesday, January 15 of Patricia (Patty) Doogue (née Hartill) of 33 Droimnín, Stradbally and Carlow.

Peacefully at St. James’s Hospital, Dublin. Beloved wife of Patrick and much loved mother of Paul, Michele and Mark. Loved and remembered by her family, brothers Paul and Robert, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, wider family and friends.

Funeral Service on Monday at 11am in Castletown Church, Ballylinan followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin at 2.30pm.

Carmel Flynn - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, January 15 of Carmel Flynn of Derrycloney, Mountmellick.

Peacefully in her home in the loving care of her husband Tom and family.

Carmel will repose in her home from 6pm on Tuesday evening. Recital of The Rosary at 9pm. Reposing in her home on Wednesday from 3pm. Removal at 7.20pm to St. Joseph's Church arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Margaret Hyland - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, January 15 of Margaret Hyland of Beechpark Nursing Home, Kildare Town and formerly Clonbrock, Bracknagh and Mountmellick. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Beechpark Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by her loving nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Beechpark Nursing Home on Wednesday from 5.30pm with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.15am arriving St Brochan's Church, Bracknagh for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Brochan's Cemetery, Bracknagh.

Anne-Marie Ryan - Rathdowney

The death took place on Sunday, January 13 of Anne-Marie Ryan (née Duffy) of Marianella, Glosha Road, Rathdowney.

Peacefully in the tender care of Milford Care Centre, Limerick. Predeceased by her dear husband Robert, her daughter Loretta and her brother Michael. Sadly mourned by her daughter Bernadette, her son John, daughter-in-law Jessica, grandchildren Dylan and Ella, her beloved partner John, her brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends.

Family and friends are welcome to celebrate Anne-Marie’s life on Thursday in the Church of the Holy Trinity, Rathdowney at 12 noon, followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery, Rathdowney.